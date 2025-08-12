The Central Virginia VA Health Care System encompasses a large 1A hospital facility and six outpatient clinics with a budget exceeding $1.2 B and serving over 85,000 Veterans in 52 cities and counties in central Virginia.

As the Acting Associate Director/Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Sierra has overall responsibility for facility operations and capital improvements. She is directly responsible for Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Fiscal, VA Police, Hospital Administrative Service, and Environmental Management Service. She also has programmatic oversight of Information Technology and Human Resources.

Dr. Sierra previously served as the Assistant Director at CVHCS from April 2022 to January 2025 and the Chief of the Engagement and Experience Office from August 2020 to April 2022. Dr. Sierra holds a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology and is board certified in Geropsychology. She also earned a Master of Health Administration and a Master of Business Administration. She is a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program and a Senior Fellow with the Partnership for Public Service.

Dr. Sierra was born in Texas but grew up in a Navy family affording her the opportunity to live in multiple locations across the United States. She began her federal career by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1987. Her military occupational specialties include 2111 Small Arms Infantry Weapons Repairman (Armorer) and 8531 Primary Marksmanship Instructor (Rifle & Pistol Range Coach). She left active duty in 1991 and spent the next four years in the Marine Corps Reserves, receiving an honorable discharge in 1995. In 2010, she began her service to Veterans at the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center located in Hampton, Virginia.

Dr. Sierra loves target shooting and cycling. She and her husband, Dan (who is also a Marine), have been married for 35 years. They have four adult children (two of whom are Marines) and three grandchildren.