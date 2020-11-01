Stories
Born from military service, Physician Assistant profession continues to serve Veterans
Each year from October 6 – 12, we celebrate Physician Assistant (PA) Week, which recognizes PA professionals and their contributions to health care in America.
MyHealtheVet is changing the way Veterans access health care
MyHealtheVet (MHV) is an online portal designed to help Veterans communicate with their health care team in a faster, more convenient way. It is completely encrypted and secure, housing medical records, lab reports and personal information about the Veteran.
Central Virginia VA brings artificial intelligence to fight against cancer
Doctors at Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) recently implemented a new medical device that uses artificial intelligence (AI) during colonoscopies to assist in recognizing and diagnosing cancerous growth.
VA doctor awarded 1.7M to continue research
A researcher at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) recently earned an award for his efforts to stop cancerous stem cells from growing using only the most common drug found in America.