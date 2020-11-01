 Skip to Content
Stories

VA Richmond health care top stories.

In the spotlight at VA Richmond

Born from military service, Physician Assistant profession continues to serve Veterans

Each year from October 6 – 12, we celebrate Physician Assistant (PA) Week, which recognizes PA professionals and their contributions to health care in America.

Physician Assistant Week Graphic
MyHealtheVet is changing the way Veterans access health care

MyHealtheVet (MHV) is an online portal designed to help Veterans communicate with their health care team in a faster, more convenient way. It is completely encrypted and secure, housing medical records, lab reports and personal information about the Veteran.

MyHealtheVet Coordinator, Annette Timberlake

Central Virginia VA brings artificial intelligence to fight against cancer

Doctors at Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) recently implemented a new medical device that uses artificial intelligence (AI) during colonoscopies to assist in recognizing and diagnosing cancerous growth.

GI team poses with the Director next to the GI Genius

VA doctor awarded 1.7M to continue research

A researcher at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) recently earned an award for his efforts to stop cancerous stem cells from growing using only the most common drug found in America.

Dr. Alex Neuwelt is a clinical doctor and researcher in the Hematology and Oncology Clinic at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System in Richmond, VA.
