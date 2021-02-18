MyHealtheVet is changing the way Veterans access health care

MyHealtheVet (MHV) is an online portal designed to help Veterans communicate with their health care team in a faster, more convenient way. It is completely encrypted and secure, housing medical records, lab reports and personal information about the Veteran.

MyHealtheVet (MHV) is an online portal designed to help Veterans communicate with their health care team in a faster, more convenient way. It is completely encrypted and secure, housing medical records, lab reports and personal information about the Veteran.

MHV became a useful means of communication during the Coronavirus pandemic. Veterans and health care teams increased their use of MHV to send written messages to each other.

“It is an excellent tool and helps bridge the gap between our Veterans and our providers,” says Annette Timberlake, the new MHV Coordinator at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS). She joined the MHV team last month and has worked in clinical coordination since 2009.

MHV offers a basic and a premium account. A premium account provides Veterans with the highest level of access to MHV features. Veterans can refill and track prescriptions, download medical records, manage appointments and ask health care questions. To find out more about how MHV can improve your health care experience, including how to create a premium account, visit https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home or call 804-675-5312.

Have an issue that hasn’t been resolved yet?

MHV offers secure messaging for Veterans to send messages to most CVHCS services, including Office of Patient Advocacy.

“My HealtheVet is a great way for Veterans to communicate with their physician or health care team,” Timberlake said. “There are hundreds of reasons why the MyHealtheVet portal would make a Veterans life easier.”

CVHCS currently has 39,192 Veterans enrolled into a premium account.