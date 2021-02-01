 Skip to Content

Mural dedicated to Vets unveiled for National Salute Week

National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is a long-standing VA tradition in which members of the community and Veterans Affairs employees come together to show gratitude to Veteran patients.

Artists Jason Ford and Ed Trask (not pictured) recently completed a mural dedicated to Veterans named “The Journey of a Veteran.” The mural was unveiled February 14, 2022

MyHealtheVet is changing the way Veterans access health care

MyHealtheVet (MHV) is an online portal designed to help Veterans communicate with their health care team in a faster, more convenient way. It is completely encrypted and secure, housing medical records, lab reports and personal information about the Veteran.

MyHealtheVet Coordinator, Annette Timberlake
