Stories
VA Richmond health care top stories.
Mural dedicated to Vets unveiled for National Salute Week
National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is a long-standing VA tradition in which members of the community and Veterans Affairs employees come together to show gratitude to Veteran patients.
MyHealtheVet is changing the way Veterans access health care
MyHealtheVet (MHV) is an online portal designed to help Veterans communicate with their health care team in a faster, more convenient way. It is completely encrypted and secure, housing medical records, lab reports and personal information about the Veteran.