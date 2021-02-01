Skip to Content

VA doctor awarded 1.7M to continue research

A researcher at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) recently earned an award for his efforts to stop cancerous stem cells from growing using only the most common drug found in America.

Dr. Alex Neuwelt is a clinical doctor and researcher in the Hematology and Oncology Clinic at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System in Richmond, VA.

MyHealtheVet is changing the way Veterans access health care

MyHealtheVet (MHV) is an online portal designed to help Veterans communicate with their health care team in a faster, more convenient way. It is completely encrypted and secure, housing medical records, lab reports and personal information about the Veteran.

MyHealtheVet Coordinator, Annette Timberlake
