Stories
VA Richmond health care top stories.
VA doctor awarded 1.7M to continue research
A researcher at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) recently earned an award for his efforts to stop cancerous stem cells from growing using only the most common drug found in America.
MyHealtheVet is changing the way Veterans access health care
MyHealtheVet (MHV) is an online portal designed to help Veterans communicate with their health care team in a faster, more convenient way. It is completely encrypted and secure, housing medical records, lab reports and personal information about the Veteran.