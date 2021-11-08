VA Breaks Ground on nation’s largest Veteran clinic

Leaders and Veterans from the Fredericksburg area officially broke ground, Nov. 4, on what will become the nation’s largest Veterans clinic.

The event, which was kept small due to COVID, was hosted by the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS), and welcomed local Veterans organizations, elected officials from state and federal government, and the Department of Defense.

“Days like today don’t happen from a single point or a single effort,” said Rep. Rob Wittman, U.S. Representative in Virginia’s 1st District. “It happens with the community.”

Officially named the Fredericksburg Health Care Center (HCC), the four-story clinic will span over 470,000 square feet and is expected to serve more than 29,000 Veterans annually.

Once complete, the facility will bring many expanded services to Veterans, including primary care, mental health care, specialty care, pharmacy, and diagnostic imaging. New specialty care services are expected to include pulmonary, gastroenterology, cardiology, dermatology, audiology, pain services, neurology, and physical therapy.

J. Ronald Johnson, Executive Director at CVHCS, reflected on the significance of the groundbreaking, so close to Veterans Day.

“The intent was to remember why we are here; it’s for our Veterans,” Johnson said. “This region of Virginia is one of the fastest growing for Veterans in the whole country.”

CVHCS has seen significant growth in the Fredericksburg area over the past few years, and it is anticipated to grow even more in the future.

The number of Veterans served by CVHCS has increased by about 31% since 2017, and the women Veteran population has grown by 56% during that same period.

The Fredericksburg HCC is located at 5313 Jefferson Davis Highway and is expected to be open by late 2024.