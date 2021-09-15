VA doctor awarded 1.7M to continue research

A researcher at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) recently earned an award for his efforts to stop cancerous stem cells from growing using only the most common drug found in America.

Dr. Alex Neuwelt’s research is experimental, but he says it has the potential to benefit cancer patients in the future. He initially began studying Tylenol while living in Poland working as a Fulbright Fellow. Now, he leads a pre-clinical study treating human cancer cells with high dose Tylenol and n-acetylcysteine (NAC). NAC is proven to prevent liver damage in patients who overdose on Tylenol. Neuwelt’s research shows that Tylenol used in high doses, along with NAC to protect the liver, shows promising anti-cancer results.

“I am inspired by the Veterans I treat in the Oncology Clinic on a regular basis and am excited to have the opportunity to develop novel therapies that could potentially help my cancer patients,” Neuwelt said.

He says cancer cells are difficult to treat and can grow to become tumors. At first, some cancer cells show positive results to therapy, but soon begin to resist treatment and relapse. The research funding totaling $1.7 million will guarantee Neuwelt and his team time in the lab to continue his research.

“Unfortunately, even though promising new treatments have emerged in the last few years, most patients fail to respond to those treatments,” said Neuwelt. “New therapies are desperately needed.”

The CDA is a mentored award. Neuwelt thanks his mentorship team including Dr. Bhaumik Patel, Dr. Howard Li, and Dr. Ron Gartenhaus.

“Dr. Bhaumik Patel is my primary mentor on the project and has truly gone above and beyond what I could ever expect of a mentor and has taught me the methods and conceptual framework of cancer stem cell research that has made this award possible,” Neuwelt said. “Also, the leadership at CVHCS has provided me with the expertise, collaborations, protected time and resources to put me in the best possible position to secure this highly competitive award.”

