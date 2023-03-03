General Practice Residency in Dental Medicine
This General Practice Residency is designed to provide training beyond the level of pre-doctoral education in oral health care, using applied basic and behavioral sciences. The program is based on the concept that oral health is an integral and interactive part of total health. This program is designed to expand the scope and depth of the graduates' knowledge and skills to enable them to provide comprehensive oral health care to a wide range of population groups.
The program will prepare the graduate to:
- Act as primary care provider for individuals and groups of patients. This includes:
providing emergency and multidisciplinary comprehensive oral health care; providing patient focused care that is coordinated by the general practitioner; directing health promotion and disease prevention activities.
- Plan and provide multidisciplinary oral health care for a wide variety of patients, including patients with special needs.
- Manage the delivery of oral health care by applying concepts of patient and practice management and quality improvement that are responsive to a dynamic health care environment.
- Function effectively within the hospital and other health care environments.
- Function effectively within interdisciplinary healthcare teams.
- Apply scientific principles to learning and oral health care. This includes using critical thinking, evidence or outcomes-based clinical decision-making and technology-based information retrieval systems.
- Utilize the values of professional ethics, lifelong learning, patient centered care, adaptability, and acceptance of cultural diversity in professional practice.
- Understanding the oral health needs of communities and engage in community service.
An experienced and capable teaching staff of generalists and specialists from all disciplines will aid the resident in refining previously learned skills and techniques in clinical dentistry. The full time attending staff and part-time staff members will provide an improved understanding of the important inter-relationships between underlying or associated medical disorders to oral disease and dental treatment. Working in a hospital setting permits and actually mandates that the dental resident communicate effectively and work directly with other health professionals. Aside from an active clinical experience the general practice resident will be involved and be expected to participate in a structured academic program. This consists of formal lectures, seminars, teaching rounds, conferences and house rounds. At all levels, there will be adequate backup of more senior residents, attending staff and specialists when needed. A combined or team approach to care delivery and consultation is stressed.
Basic Requirements for Application
- All applicants must be U.S. citizens.
- All applicants must be enrolled in or recent graduate of a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.
- All applicants must be proficient in the English language.
- All applicants must pass NBDE II and be eligible for state licensure prior to the start of the program.
Application Process
The first step in applying to this program, for which there are two positions available, is to complete the information requested by the Postdoctoral Application Support Service (PASS Application) and have your information sent to this program.
Applications will be reviewed upon receipt and candidates will be ranked based on cumulative GPA, class standing, NBDE Part I scores, personal statement, and recommendations. Selected candidates will be invited to interview for the program during October and November.
Program Objectives
Comprehensive Care
- Function as a patient's primary, and comprehensive, oral health care provider.
- Evaluate scientific literature and use information in the literature in making professional decisions.
- Work with patients in a manner that is professional, builds rapport and confidence, respects patient's rights and dignity, puts patients interests first, and maximizes
patient's satisfaction with dental care.
- Maintain a patient record system that facilitates the retrieval and analysis of the process and outcomes of patient treatment.
- Obtain informed consent for dental treatment by discussing with patients the following: findings; diagnoses; the risks, benefits, and process of various treatment options; and patient responsibilities during and after treatment.
- Integrate multiple disciplines into individualized, comprehensive, sequenced treatment plans for patients with uncomplicated and complex needs.
- Use proper hospital protocol when treating/managing patients in a hospital environment.
- Provide dental treatment in a hospital operating room.
Emergency Dental
- Evaluate and treat patients presenting with dental emergencies, orofacial trauma and odontogenic infections.
- Prevent, recognize, and manage complications related to use and interactions of drugs, local anesthesia, and conscious sedation.
- Provide initial treatment and then manage patients with extra-oral and complex oral-facial emergencies, trauma and infections.
- Anticipate, prevent, diagnose, and provide initial treatment and follow-up management for medical emergencies that may occur during dental treatment.
- Treat intraoral hard and soft tissue lesions of traumatic origin.
- Manage intraoral soft tissue lesions of non-traumatic origin.
- Treat patients with complications related to intraoral surgical procedures.
- Diagnose and manage oral manifestations of systemic disease.
- Diagnose and manage common oral pathological abnormalities.
- Use pharmacologic agents in the treatment of dental patients.
- Provide control of pain and anxiety in the conscious patient through the use of psychological interventions, behavior management techniques, local anesthesia, and oral sedation techniques.
- Prevent, recognize, and manage complications related to use and interactions of drugs and local anesthesia.
Endodontics
ENDODONTICS
- Evaluate/Dx/ and treat pain of pulpal origin.
- Perform uncomplicated non-surgical ant/premolar endodontic therapy.
- Perform uncomplicated non-surgical posterior endodontic therapy.
- Manage uncomplicated surgical endodontic therapy.
- Treat uncomplicated endodontic complications.
- Use pharmacologic agents in the treatment of dental patients.
Oral Surgery
ORAL SURGERY
- Diagnose and manage implant complications.
- Perform surgical and non-surgical extraction of teeth.
- Extract uncomplicated impacted third molars.
- Prevent, recognize, and manage complications related to use and interactions of drugs, local anesthesia, and conscious sedation.
- Perform a history and physical evaluation and collect other data to establish a risk assessment for use in the development of a dental treatment plan.
- Treat patients with intraoral dental emergencies and infections.
- Provide initial treatment and then manage patients with extra-oral and complex oral-facial emergencies and infections.
- Anticipate, prevent, diagnose, and provide initial treatment and follow-up management for medical emergencies that may occur during dental treatment.
- Manage the surgical component of dental implant systems.
- Perform uncomplicated pre-prosthetic surgery.
- Perform biopsies of oral tissues.
- Perform initial treatment and management of extra-oral facial trauma
- Treat intraoral hard and soft tissue lesions of traumatic origin.
- Manage intraoral soft tissue lesions of non-traumatic origin.
- Treat patients with complications related to intraoral surgical procedures.
- Diagnose and manage common oral pathological abnormalities.
- Use proper hospital protocol when treating and managing patients in a hospital environment.
- Provide dental treatment in an operating room or minor procedure room.
- Provide comprehensive management and care for individual inpatients or same-day surgery patients from the beginning to the end of a patient's hospital experience.
- Perform dental consultations and request medical consultations for hospitalized patients and patients in other health care settings.
- Use pharmacologic agents in the treatment of dental patients.
- Provide control of pain and anxiety in the conscious patient through the use of parenteral conscious sedation techniques.
- Provide control of pain and anxiety in the conscious patient through the use of psychological interventions, behavior management techniques, local anesthesia, and oral sedation techniques.
- Prevent, recognize, and manage complications related to use and interactions of drugs, local anesthesia, and conscious sedation.
- Provide comprehensive management and care for the medically compromised patient.
SUPPLEMENTAL PRIVILEGES:
- Tooth extraction (including fully encapsulated third molars not requiring sectioning or bone removal)
- Extraction of partially impacted third molars (including tooth sectioning and removal of bone)
Periodontics
PERIODONTICS
- Surgically place dental implants after appropriate evaluation and treatment planning using digital imaging and fabrication of surgical stent. Use of bone grafting material, membrane placement and biologic enhancement materials when required.
- Diagnose and manage implant complications.
- Diagnose and treat moderate periodontal disease using surgical and nonsurgical procedures.
- Use accepted prevention strategies to help patients maintain and improve their oral health and aspects of their systemic health.
- Treat patients with intra-oral dental emergencies and infections.
- Manage the surgical component of dental implant systems.
- Perform biopsies of oral tissues.
- Diagnose and treat early periodontal disease using surgical and nonsurgical procedures.
- Diagnose and treat moderate periodontal disease using surgical and nonsurgical procedures.
- Perform Crown Lengthening to enable restoration of tooth.
- Manage advanced periodontal disease.
- Evaluate the results of periodontal treatment and establish and monitor a periodontal maintenance program.
- Treat patients with complications related to intraoral surgical procedures.
- Use pharmacologic agents in the treatment of dental patients.
Practice Management/Ethics
PRACTICE MANAGEMENT/ETHICS
- Treat patients efficiently in a dental practice setting.
- Use and implement accepted sterilization, disinfection, universal precautions, and occupational hazard prevention procedures in the practice of dentistry.
- Provide patient care by working effectively with allied dental personnel, including performing sit down, four-handed dentistry.
- Provide dental care as a part of an inter-professional health care team such as that found in an institution, or community health care environment.
- Apply principles of jurisprudence and professional ethics in the practice of dentistry.
Prosthodontics/Implants
PROSTHODONTICS / IMPLANTS
- DX & TX plan patients with missing teeth for fixed, removable or implant prosthodontics.
- Treat patients with missing teeth requiring uncomplicated fixed restorations.
- Manage patients with missing teeth requiring complicated fixed restorations.
- Perform prosthetic restoration of single tooth dental implants.
- Restore the partially or completely edentulous dental arch with removable dental prostheses (RPDs, complete dentures, immediate dentures and/or over-dentures).
- Communicate case design with laboratory technicians & evaluate the resultant prosthesis.
- Understand the restorative and surgical aspects involved in TX planning for patients requiring dental implants.
- Diagnose and manage implant complications.
- Restore uncomplicated endosseous implant restorations.
- Select and use assessment techniques to arrive at a differential, provisional and definitive diagnosis for patients with complex needs.
- Place restorations/perform techniques to enhance patient's facial esthetics.
- Restore endodontically treated teeth.
- Diagnose and manage a patient's occlusion and manage complex occlusal Abnormalities.
- Communicate case design with laboratory technicians and evaluate the resultant prostheses.
- Manage patients with missing teeth using uncomplicated dental implant restorations.
- Treat patients with missing teeth using resin bonded fixed partial dentures.
- Manage patients with dental implants (to include removal and reinsertion of implant restorations).
Pain and Anxiety Control
PAIN AND ANXIETY CONTROL UTILIZING BEHAVIORAL AND/OR
PHARMACOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES:
- Properly use pharmacological agents in the treatment of dental patients.
- Possess a thorough knowledge of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and psychology.
- Evaluate/identify apprehensive patients requiring behavioral, sedative and/or analgesic intervention.
- Perform anesthetic techniques by appropriate routes.
- Identify complications secondary to anesthesia.
General Practice Residency Clinical Rotations
Physical Diagnosis Rotation
PHYSICAL DIAGNOSIS: FIRST YEAR--24 HOURS OF INSTRUCTION
The intended objectives of this rotation or experience are to gain experience in:
- The performing, recording, and interpretation of a medical history and physical examination.
- Increase understanding of the principles and techniques of physical evaluation including inspection, palpation, percussion and consultation as they apply to each body system.
- The documentation of these findings in the appropriate format in the medical record.
Anesthesia Rotation
ANESTHESIA ROTATION: FIRST YEAR--4 WEEKS
The intended objectives of this rotation or experience are to gain experience in:
- The development of an understanding and respect for the principles of Anesthesiology
and gain experience in:
a. Airway management
b. Placement and management of intravenous lines
c. Endotracheal intubation
d. Administration of local, sedative, and inhalation anesthetics
- Increase the understanding of the indications and contraindications for various anesthetic techniques.
- Become familiar with the pharmacological agents used in the practice of anesthesia.
- Become familiar with various monitoring devices used in anesthetic practice (EKG monitor, Pulse Oximeter, etc.).
- Observe (from the anesthesiologists perspective) various types of operating room protocols and procedures.
- To increase understanding of the evaluation, monitoring, risk assessment, and emergency management of patients in the dental setting.
- To attend rounds and conferences while on the anesthesiology service.
Internal Medicine Rotation
INTERNAL MEDICINE ROTATION: FIRST YEAR-- 4 WEEKS
The intended objectives of this rotation or experience are to gain experience in:
- Application of principle learned during the physical diagnosis course including:
a. The performing, recording, and interpretation of a medical history and physical examination.
b. Increase understanding of the principles and techniques of physical evaluation including inspection, palpation, percussion and consultation as they apply to each body system.
c. The documentation of these findings in the appropriate format in the medical record.
- Increase understanding the indications for the ordering of laboratory tests and other studies.
- Increase understanding the interpretation of various lab tests and findings.
- Consult appropriately with medical or surgical specialists.
- Increase knowledge of medical risk assessment.
- Develop a familiarity with various pharmological agents, their indications, and uses.
- Increase understanding of the process of medical diagnosis and management of various medical conditions.
Pediatric Dentistry Rotation
PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY ROTATION: FIRST YEAR--2 WEEKS
The intended objectives of this rotation or experience are to:
- Gain experience in the evaluation, management, and treatment of pediatric patients.
- Participate in the management of pediatric dental trauma/emergency patients.
- Gain operating room experience.
- Gain experience in pediatric sedation.
Oral Pathology Rotation
ORAL PATHOLOGY: 2ND YEAR--2 WEEKS
The intended objectives of this rotation or experience are to gain experience in:
- Understanding of biopsy techniques and principles necessary to obtain the accurate specimen.
- Interpret histologic findings on the biopsy service.
- Correlate clinical and histological findings and arrive at the proper diagnosis.
- Develop an appreciation for the recording and reporting of histopathologic findings.
- Increase the residentâ€™s understanding of oral medicine.
Emergency Medicine Rotation
EMERGENCY MEDICINE ROTATION: 2 ND YEAR--2 WEEKS
The intended objectives of this rotation or experience are to gain experience in:
- Understand the protocols of the Emergency Room.
- Understand and participate in the triage process.
- Develop experience in management of medical emergencies.
- Gain experience in emergency history taking and critical physical assessment.
- In addition the resident should develop skills and knowledge:
a. Anticipate systemic emergencies through preoperative evaluation and management.
b. Diagnose primary systemic abnormalities in the patient with a medical emergency.
c. Support respiration and/or circulation when indicated.
d. Manage allergic reactions, which may be encountered in the course of dental treatment.
Conscious Sedation/Endoscopy Rotation
CONSCIOUS SEDATION/ENDOSCOPY ROTATION: 2ND YEAR--2 WEEKS
The intended objectives of this rotation or experience are to gain experience in:
- Develop and understanding and respect for the principles of conscious sedation in an outpatient setting.
- Gain practical experience in airway management and the placement of intravenous lines.
- Learn the relative indications and contraindications for various anesthetic techniques.
- Become familiar with the pharmacological agents used in anesthetic practice (EKG monitor, pulse Oximeter, etc.).
- Become familiar with the pharmacological agents used in the practice of conscious sedation.
- Be able to apply the principles of anesthesia to the evaluation, monitoring risk assessment, and emergency management of patients in the dental setting.
Program Directors
Dr. Katherine Heggestad Martin, D.M.D.
VA Medical Center 160
1201 East Broad Rock Road
Richmond, VA 23249
Phone: 804-675-5000 x5251
Dr. Michael Ngai, D.D.S.
VA Medical Center 160
1201 East Broad Rock Road
Richmond, VA 23249
Phone: 804-675-5000 x5251