Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Program

Residents will be employed full time as they complete 150+ hours of 1:1 mentoring with specialists in the field of neurologic physical therapy across various settings including acute care/ICU, inpatient polytrauma and SCI rehabilitation, and outpatient therapy. Training will consist of didactic education via expert instruction, web-based learning, immersive experiences with interdisciplinary professionals, research participation, as well as teaching opportunities with peers and students. Residents who successfully complete the program will be eligible to sit for the Neurologic Clinical Specialist (NCS) board exam. Our program will enroll and train one resident annually. This program is funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA, the department in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) that has oversight for training programs).

The Central Virginia VA Health Care System, located in Richmond, Virginia, is a level 1a 349-bed facility offering primary, secondary, and tertiary health care in medicine, surgery, neurology, rehabilitation medicine, intermediate care, acute and sustaining spinal cord injury, skilled nursing home care, and palliative care. Richmond is a national referral center for heart, lung and liver transplantations, and the medical center acts as a tertiary care referral center for subspecialty treatment, traumatic brain injury, open-heart surgery, oncology, and vascular diseases. The medical center has five community-based outpatient clinics located in Charlottesville, Henrico, Fredericksburg, Emporia and Spotsylvania County, Virginia, and a strong and mutually beneficial affiliation with the Medical College of Virginia. Residency programs exist in virtually all general and specialty areas of medicine, rehabilitation, surgery, psychiatry, and dentistry. The medical center is the host site for one of five Polytrauma Rehabilitation Centers in the VA system of care, and a Parkinson's Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center (PADRECC), one of six in the nation.