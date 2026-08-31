Pharmacy Residency Programs

Our ASHP-accredited PGY1 and PGY2 programs are designed for licensed pharmacists or PharmD graduates seeking advanced training in clinical and psychiatric pharmacy. Discover program benefits, rotation options, teaching opportunities, and application details for passionate candidates ready to serve veterans in inpatient, outpatient, and mental health settings.



Central Virginia VA Health Care System offer both PGY1 and PGY2 training and all of our programs are fully ASHP accredited. We offer a general PGY1 program (4 positions; NMS code 290613), a psych-focused PGY1 program (1 position; NMS code 290621), and a psychiatric PGY2 program (2 positions; NMS code 680266). Our residency programs prepare graduates to be exceptional clinical practitioners and leaders in whichever practice site they choose.