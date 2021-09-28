Psychology Services

Doctoral Internship Program

The doctoral internship at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the fall of 2027.

Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002-4242

202-336-5979

Candidates for internship must meet VA eligibility requirements (found here) and must be approved for internship by their schools. Further, candidates should anticipate that they would complete all doctoral requirements by the end of the internship. No applicants from programs awarding degrees in areas other than psychology will be accepted.

Internship APPIC Match Number Information:

General Track

206911

Primary Care MH

206912

Neuropsychology

206913

Interprofessional Geropsychology

206914

Internship Applications Due:

November 1, 2021

Download the Brochure: