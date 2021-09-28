Psychology Services
Psychologists work in many of Central Virginia VA Health Care System's mental health and medical programs, including both inpatient and outpatient clinics. Psychologists provide assessments and a variety of psychological therapies for individuals, couples, and families. The Central Virginia VA Health Care System has three APA-accredited psychology training programs. Psychology training primarily occurs at the McGuire VA Medical Center located in Richmond, Virginia.
Doctoral Internship Program
The doctoral internship at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the fall of 2027.
Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
202-336-5979
Candidates for internship must meet VA eligibility requirements (found here) and must be approved for internship by their schools. Further, candidates should anticipate that they would complete all doctoral requirements by the end of the internship. No applicants from programs awarding degrees in areas other than psychology will be accepted.
Internship APPIC Match Number Information:
General Track
206911
Primary Care MH
206912
Neuropsychology
206913
Interprofessional Geropsychology
206914
Internship Applications Due:
November 1, 2021
Download the Brochure:
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program in Rehabilitation Psychology
The two-year Rehabilitation Psychology postdoctoral fellowship at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit is expected in 2023.
All applicants must meet VA eligibility requirements (found here) prior to the start of the fellowship. As a desire to work with a Veteran population is required, practicum or internship at a VHA facility is encouraged, but not mandatory. Given the specialty training in Rehabilitation Psychology, clinical experiences in this area are highly recommended.
As we are a two year fellowship program, we are not recruiting for any positions during the 2022-2023 training year. We expect to offer two positions for the 2023-2025 cycle.
Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Applications Due:
N/A
Download the Brochure:
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program (VA Mid-Atlantic MIRECC)
The MIRECC Psychology Fellowship at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit is expected in 2022.
Description:
The VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment (MIRECC Fellowship Program) in Richmond, VA, supports the professional development of health service psychologists to become leading clinicians and clinical researchers in post-deployment mental health recovery and rehabilitation for critical areas such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and substance use disorders (SUD). Over the course of the two-year program, Fellows receive intensive mentoring and didactics in clinical research competencies such as grant writing, research design, and ethics while receiving supervised clinical training in cutting-edge treatments and programs. Through our partnership with McGuire’s Rehabilitation Psychology Fellowship, Psychology Fellows seeking board certification may develop a training plan that fulfills eligibility requirements for board certification in Rehabilitation Psychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP). The McGuire VAMC’s Advanced Fellowship Program is affiliated with the VA Mid-Atlantic Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).
We expect to offer 1 positions for the 2022-2024 training cycle.
Central Virginia VA MIRECC Fellowship Applications Due:
December 18, 2021
Download the Brochure:
Program Contacts:
Psychology Training Program
Psychology Section (116B)
Mental Health Service
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23249
Internship:
Thomas Campbell, Ph.D., ABPP-RP
Director, Psychology Training
804-675-5000 ext. 2362
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program in Rehabilitation Psychology:
Suzzette Chopin, Ph.D., ABPP-RP
Director, Postdoctoral Fellowship Program in Rehabilitation Psychology
804-675-5000 ext. 7268
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program (VA Mid-Atlantic MIRECC):
Scott D. McDonald, Ph.D.
Director, Postdoctoral Fellowship Program (VA Mid-Atlantic MIRECC)
804-675-5000 ext. 3633