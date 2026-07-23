Psychology Services
Psychologists work in many of Central Virginia VA Health Care System's mental health and medical programs, including both inpatient and outpatient clinics. Psychologists provide assessments and a variety of psychological therapies for individuals, couples, and families. The Central Virginia VA Health Care System has three APA-accredited psychology training programs. Psychology training primarily occurs at our main medical facility, located in Richmond, Virginia.
Doctoral Internship Program
The doctoral internship at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the fall of 2027.
Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
Candidates for internship must meet VA eligibility requirements (found here) and must be approved for internship by their schools. Further, candidates should anticipate that they would complete all doctoral requirements by the end of the internship. No applicants from programs awarding degrees in areas other than psychology will be accepted.
Internship APPIC Match Number Information:
General Track
206911
Health and Medical Psychology
206912
Neuropsychology
206913
Interprofessional Geropsychology
206914
Internship Applications Due:
November 1, 2026
Download the Brochure:
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program in Rehabilitation Psychology
The two-year Rehabilitation Psychology postdoctoral fellowship at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit was originally scheduled for 2023; due to Covid-19, APA modified this date to 2025 and extended full accreditation status.
Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
All applicants must meet VA eligibility requirements (found here) prior to the start of the fellowship. As a desire to work with a Veteran population is required, practicum or internship at a VHA facility is encouraged, but not mandatory. Given the specialty training in Rehabilitation Psychology, clinical experiences in this area are highly recommended.
We expect to offer one position for the 2026-2028 training period and will adhere to the Common Hold Date (CHD). Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Applications Due: December 17, 2025.
Download the Brochure:
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program (VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment (MIRT)
The VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment (MIRT) at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) trains health service psychologists to become leading clinical researchers in high priority areas of mental health. The program is affiliated with the Mid-Atlantic HSA 2.1 in VISN 2 Mental Illness, Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) whose mission is to advance post-deployment mental health and wellness for Veterans and their families. Over the course of the two-year program (approx. 75% research, 25% clinical), Fellows receive intensive mentoring and didactics in clinical research competencies such as grant writing, research design, regulatory compliance, and ethics while receiving supervised clinical training in cutting-edge treatments and programs. A special emphasis of the fellowship program is to train Fellows to conduct translational research that brings basic science to clinical practice. Additional information regarding our core research areas, mentorship opportunities, training goals, and application information can be found in our Program Brochure (see link below).
Through our partnership with the CVHCS Rehabilitation Psychology Fellowship, Psychology Fellows seeking board certification may develop a training plan that fulfills eligibility requirements for board certification in Rehabilitation Psychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP).
Central Virginia VA MIRECC Fellowship Applications Due:
We expect to offer two positions for the 2026-2028 training period. Applications are due December 1st, with applications reviewed as they are received. As a research-oriented program, we are exempt from, and do not use, the Common Hold Date. Positions that remain open after December 1st will be noted until filled on the Universal Psychology Postdoctoral Directory (UPPD) website (https://www.appic.org/Postdocs/Universal-Psychology-Postdoctoral-Directory-UPPD).
Please see the instructions for submitting an application in the MIRECC Fellowship Brochure: https://www.va.gov/richmond-health-care/work-with-us/internships-and-fellowships/psychology-services/.
Accreditation Status:
The VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment (MIRT) at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit is expected in 2034. Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
202-336-5979
Download the Brochure:
Program Contacts:
Psychology Training Program
Psychology Section (116B)
Mental Health Service
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23249
Internship:
Thomas Campbell, Ph.D., ABPP-RP
Director, Psychology Training
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program in Rehabilitation Psychology:
Suzzette Chopin, Ph.D., ABPP-RP
Director, Postdoctoral Fellowship Program in Rehabilitation Psychology
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program (VA Mid-Atlantic MIRECC):
Scott D. McDonald, Ph.D.
Director, Postdoctoral Fellowship Program (VA Mid-Atlantic MIRECC)