Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Richmond health care

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. It’s important to complete the entire online application to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

VISN 6 is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of Richmond VA Medical Center’s expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Richmond Healthcare System, contact our nurse recruiter at vharicNurseRecruiter@va.gov or email Human Resources at vharicsbu@va.gov.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.

Explore VA careers

Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs by entering locations or keywords.

Check out USAJOBS to see current openings in VA Richmond Healthcare System.

VA Richmond Healthcare System

Human Resource Management Services

1201 Broad Rock Blvd.

Richmond, VA 23249

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Phone: 804-675-5005