Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Richmond Healthcare System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans.
Apply for a job at the VA Richmond health care
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. It’s important to complete the entire online application to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 6 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of Richmond VA Medical Center’s expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Richmond Healthcare System, contact our nurse recruiter at vharicNurseRecruiter@va.gov or email Human Resources at vharicsbu@va.gov.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Contact us
VA Richmond Healthcare System
Human Resource Management Services
1201 Broad Rock Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23249
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Phone: 804-675-5005
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Download 10-2850 - Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors
- Download 10-2850A - Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse
- Download 10-2850C - Application for Associated Health Occupations
- Download 10-2850D - Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Download OF-306 - Declaration for Federal Employment form
- Download SF 15 - Application for 10-point Veterans Preference