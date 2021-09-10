Become a volunteer or donate

In order to maintain certain health and dietary control measures, the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) asks that prior to delivering/donating any homemade food items to Veterans, we ask that you contact a member of our Voluntary Service team at 804-675-5135.

Richmond VA Medical Center depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's Heroes. Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the medical center and help ensure our patients stay is an enjoyable experience.

If you are interested in providing your time and talents to our facility through volunteerism, please call the Voluntary Services office at 804-675-5135 to schedule your interview.



If your company has not experienced the rewards of a company-sponsored volunteer program, let the Department of Veterans Affairs help you get started today. Your employees have the skills and talents that VA needs to carry out its mission to “serve those who have served.” This can be your chance to give something back to the community while helping America’s Veterans.



VA Voluntary Service staff will make it easy. We will:

tailor a program for your company;

design volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups;

utilize the employee’s existing skills in rewarding ways;

help your employees learn new skills.

*Please note that requests for court issued community service are prohibited.

Donations

The Central Virginia VA Health Care System does not solicit for donations, nor do we allow the name of the VA to be used in solicitations through other organizations. However, for those organizations or individuals who would like to inquire as to our needs, please note the needs of our Veterans are every changing. If you wish to donate, please email the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) office for the most up-to-date list of needs for our Veterans. Email us at: VHARICVOL@va.gov. None of these items are available through our normal budget. Please note ALL DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Monetary Donations:

Checks should be made payable to: Department of Veterans Affairs. In the lower portion of the check, the Fund Number along with the Account Name should be noted.

Checks may be mailed to:

Center for Development & Civic Engagement (135)

Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center

1201 Broad Rock Blvd.

Richmond, VA 23249

We do not accept:

Hotel or sample size products.

Used products

Opened products

Expired products

Homemade baked goods or snacks