Locations

Main location

Richmond Vet Center

Address

4902 Fitzhugh Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230

Phone

vet center front

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Richmond Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Richmond Vet Center - Piedmont Area Veterans Council

Located at

Piedmont Area Veterans Council
820 Longwood Ave.
Farmville, VA 23901

Phone

Piedmont Area Veterans Council Office

Richmond Vet Center - Williamsburg Regional Library

Located at

Williamsburg Regional Library
515 Scotland St
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Phone

Williamsburg Regional Library

Richmond Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.