Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Richmond Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Richmond Vet Center - Piedmont Area Veterans Council Located at Piedmont Area Veterans Council 820 Longwood Ave. Farmville, VA 23901 Directions on Google Maps Phone 804-353-8958

Richmond Vet Center - Williamsburg Regional Library Located at Williamsburg Regional Library 515 Scotland St Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions on Google Maps Phone 804-353-8958

Richmond Mobile Vet Center Phone 804-353-8958

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.