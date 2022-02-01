Locations

If you can’t make it to our Roanoke Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Roanoke Vet Center - Calvarys Hill of Martinsville Church Access Point Located at Calvarys Hill of Martinsville Church 4225 Mt Olivet Rd Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions on Google Maps Phone 540-342-9726

Roanoke Vet Center - Covington Located at VFW Post 1033 710 E Dolly Ann Drive Covington, VA 24426 Directions on Google Maps Phone 540-342-9726

Roanoke Vet Center - Lynchburg Located at American Legion Post 16 1301 Greenview Drive Lynchburg , VA 24502 Directions on Google Maps Phone 540-342-9726

Roanoke Vet Center - Marine Corps League Access Point Located at Marine Corps League Detachment 759 1908 Old Forrest Rd Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions on Google Maps Phone 540-342-9726

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.