Locations

Main location

Rockford Vet Center Address 7015 Rote Road Suite 105 Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 815-395-1279 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Rockford Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Rockford Vet Center - DeKalb Located at Dekalb County Veterans Assistance Commission Community Outreach Building 2500 North Annie Glidden Road, Suite A DeKalb, IL 60115 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 815-395-1279 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Rockford Vet Center - Freeport Located at Stephenson County Veterans Assistance Commission - Lincoln Douglas Center 10 N Galena Avenue Freeport, IL 61032 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 815-395-1279 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Evanston Mobile Vet Center Phone 847-332-1019

Springfield Mobile Vet Center Phone 217-492-4955

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.