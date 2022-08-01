 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Rockford Vet Center

Address

7015 Rote Road
Suite 105
Rockford, IL 61107

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Rockford Vet Center as seen from the street

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Rockford Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Rockford Vet Center - DeKalb

Located at

Dekalb County Veterans Assistance Commission Community Outreach Building
2500 North Annie Glidden Road, Suite A
DeKalb, IL 60115

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

DeKalb County VAC

Rockford Vet Center - Freeport

Located at

Stephenson County Veterans Assistance Commission - Lincoln Douglas Center
10 N Galena Avenue
Freeport, IL 61032

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Stephenson County VAC

Evanston Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Mobile Vet Center

Springfield Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

