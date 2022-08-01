Locations
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Rockford Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Rockford Vet Center - DeKalb
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Rockford Vet Center - Freeport
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Evanston Mobile Vet Center
Springfield Mobile Vet Center
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.