The VA Roseburg Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 5 locations in central and southern Oregon. Facilities include our Roseburg VA Medical Center and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Brookings, Eugene, and North Bend. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Roseburg health services page.

We also operate a Community Reintegration Service Center in Eugene, which includes substance abuse and vocational rehabilitation services, a housing program for homeless Veterans in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, and other services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The VA Roseburg Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Northwest Health Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 20 (VISN 20), which includes medical centers and clinics in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Research and development

At the Roseburg VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Our Roseburg VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:

We also offer associated health training in:

Our academic affiliates include:

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Roseburg Healthcare System offers primary and specialty health care services to about 62,000 Veterans in central and southern Oregon and northern California.

Our 4-county service area covers Douglas, Lane, Coos, and Curry counties in Oregon.

Our medical center campus consists of 32 buildings on 200 acres in Roseburg.

We practice green environmental standards at the Roseburg VA Medical Center to help protect the environment.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The VA Roseburg Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

