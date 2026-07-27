About the Roseburg VA Health Care System

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at four locations in Central and Southern Oregon. Facilities include the Roseburg VA Medical Center and three VA clinics in Brookings, Eugene, and North Bend. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the Roseburg VA health services page.

The Eugene VA Health Care Center operates a Community Reintegration Service Center in Eugene, which includes substance abuse and vocational rehabilitation services, a housing program for homeless Veterans in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, and other services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The Roseburg VA Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems providing innovative care to Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5), Health System Area 5.1 (HSA 5.1), which includes medical centers and clinics in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, New Mexico, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Manila Unique Veterans.

Teaching and learning

Our Roseburg VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology and education. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

Our training programs include residencies in:

Pharmacy Residency Program Thank you for inquiring about the Roseburg VA Health Care System Pharmacy Residency Programs. The post-graduate year one (PGY1) and post-graduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residencies provide residents with various clinical experiences to gain the skills and knowledge necessary to become confident practitioners and provide evidence-based clinical services. Find out more about our programs at these locations: VA Pharmacy Residency Program http://www.pbm.va.gov/education/vapharmacyresidencyprogram.asp American Society of Health System Pharmacists PGY1: Online Directory PGY2: Online Directory We hope you will decide to join us for your residency year! Thank you for your interest, and we look forward to receiving your application.



We offer associated health training in:

Registered Nurse – Transition to Practice Program

Our academic affiliates include:

AVIVA: Family Medicine

Bushnell University: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Accelerated Bachelor of Nursing (ABSN)

Eastern Kentucky University: Doctor of Nursing Practice Program (DNP)

Frontier Nursing University: Master of Nursing

George Fox University: Physical Therapy Doctoral Program (PT)

Grand Canyon University: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN)

Idaho State University: College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Audiology, Doctorate of Behavior Health

Lane Community College: Physician Therapy Assistant (PTA)

Maryville University: Nurse Practitioner (PN)

Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU): Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP), Doctorate Nurse Practitioner (DNP), and Clinical Laboratory Science Post-Baccalaureate of Science

Oregon State University: College of Pharmacy

Pacific NW University of Health Science: College of Osteopathic Medicine

Pacific University: School of Pharmacy, and College of Optometry, and Social Work Master’s Program

Sacred Heart University: Master of Science in Nursing (MSN)

Simmons University: Social Work Master’s Program

Texas Tech University: Master of Science in Nursing (MSN)

Umpqua Community College: Register Nurse Program (RN) This is a NEW Affiliation

University of Oregon: Communication Disorder & Science Master’s Degree, and Clinical Psychology

University of South Alabama: Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)

Western Governors University: Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

Western Oregon University: Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling

Western University: Family Medicine

We take pride in our partnerships with leading institutions and organizations supporting VA's educational mission. We are excited to welcome Umpqua Community College to our network.

Fast facts

Roseburg VA Health Care System offers primary and specialty health care services to about 40,000 Veterans in Central and Southern Oregon and Northern California.

Our four-county service area covers Douglas, Lane, Coos, and Curry counties in Oregon, as well as Del Norte, California

Our Roseburg VA Medical Center campus consists of 32 buildings on 200 acres in Roseburg, Oregon.

We practice green environmental standards at Roseburg VA Health Care System to help protect the environment.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

COMING SOON!

The Roseburg VA Health Care System has received the following awards:

COMING SOON!