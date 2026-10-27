The Roseburg VA Health Care System is built on a heritage spanning more than a century of care, service, and partnership between the Roseburg, Oregon, community and the nation’s Veterans. This tradition began before the Veterans Administration, later the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), established a presence in the area. It grew through local dedication, advocacy, and development over generations.

The first federal medical facility in the area was established in 1856 and consisted of a wooden-framed hospital and a billiards hall, which served the soldiers based at Fort Umpqua. Later, in 1893, the state of Oregon established the Oregon State Soldiers’ Home in Roseburg, followed by the Roseburg National Cemetery in 1897. These institutions laid the foundation for Veteran care in the Umpqua Valley.

Roseburg residents, civic leaders, and Veteran organizations united to secure a federal Veterans’ hospital for the community, succeeding in 1931 when Roseburg was chosen as the location for the Northwest federal soldiers’ home. The community donated over 400 acres for the new campus. Construction began in 1932, and the Roseburg VA Hospital opened in 1933. The first 69 Veterans from the Oregon State Soldiers’ Home moved into a well-designed medical campus featuring classical revival architecture in the five-story brick main hospital, standardized building designs, and groupings of buildings by function, including residences, recreational spaces, and service buildings. The campus also had tree-lined roads and a prominent central ellipse. The facility became one of only three Second Generation Veterans Hospital campuses ever constructed. The other two were in Bay Pines, Florida, and Biloxi, Mississippi.

In 1937, the hospital's aim shifted to neuropsychiatric care, aligning with the national mission to expand mental health treatment for Veterans. Occupational therapy, including farming and work with livestock, aided Veteran recovery and supported hospital operations. By 1946, the facility cared for over 670 neuropsychiatric patients. As Veterans' needs changed, the Roseburg VA became a general medical and surgical hospital in 1975. Over the following years, it gradually introduced outpatient, emergency, specialty, educational, and long-term care services. Accessibility improved when elevators were installed in the main hospital in 1982, and the emergency department opened in 2007.

The campus's historic importance was officially acknowledged in 2013, when the Roseburg Veterans Administration Hospital Historic District was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation recognizes the campus's architectural heritage, its key role in Veterans’ health care, and the community’s historic campaign to bring the facility to Roseburg.

Growth continues today. In 2023, a new long‑term‑care and hospice facility opened, advancing Roseburg VA’s mission to provide residential and supportive care. The Roseburg VA Health Care System now serves Veterans across central and southern Oregon and northern California. It includes the Roseburg VA Medical Center and outpatient clinics in Eugene, North Bend, and Brookings.

Since its establishment, the Roseburg VA has remained true to its purpose of providing Veterans with the best care possible, supported by a community that has championed their well-being for generations and continues to do so today.