Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the Roseburg VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 541-440-1000 or 800-549-8387.

Nondenominational chapel

Building 16

First floor

Map of Roseburg campus

Worship services

Coming soon!