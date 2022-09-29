2022 Women Veteran's Health and Awareness Fair
2022 Women Veterans Health and Awareness
When:
Tue. Oct 18, 2022, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
In front of Building 1 at Flag Pole
Cost:
Free
October is...National Breast Cancer Awareness Month AND National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The 2022 Women Veterans Health and Awareness Fair Kicks off with an awareness walk at 1:00 pm at the flag pole in front of building 1. Vendors will be onsite until 4:00 pm.
VA Sponsors:
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance
Military Sexual Trauma
Women Veteran's Health
Caregiver Support
Suicide Prevention
Mental Health
Nutrition
Patient Advocates
Whole Health
Eligibility
Community Sponsors:
Community Cancer Center
Peace at Home Advocacy Center
CHI Mercy Health Mercy Medical Center
For more information call 541-440-1000, ext. 45199