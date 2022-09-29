 Skip to Content
2022 Women Veteran's Health and Awareness Fair

2022 Women Veterans Veterans Health & Awareness Fair Oct 18, 2022, Roseburg VA Health Care System

2022 Women Veterans Health and Awareness

When:

Tue. Oct 18, 2022, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Roseburg VA Medical Center

In front of Building 1 at Flag Pole

Cost:

Free

October is...National Breast Cancer Awareness Month AND National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The 2022 Women Veterans Health and Awareness Fair Kicks off with an awareness walk at 1:00 pm at the flag pole in front of building 1. Vendors will be onsite until 4:00 pm.

VA Sponsors:
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance
Military Sexual Trauma
Women Veteran's Health
Caregiver Support
Suicide Prevention
Mental Health
Nutrition
Patient Advocates
Whole Health
Eligibility

Community Sponsors:
Community Cancer Center
Peace at Home Advocacy Center
CHI Mercy Health Mercy Medical Center

For more information call 541-440-1000, ext. 45199

