Roseburg VA Drug Take Back Event - Roseburg

Roseburg VA Drug Take Back Event
When:
Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 1 drive-up canopy
Cost:
Free
Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.
Visit our drug take-back on October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm to take back unused or expired medications.
Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs and are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Unused drugs thrown in the trash or flushed can contaminate the environment.
Facebook event link: https://fb.me/e/1Sz4gKwnS
Turn in unneeded medication for safe disposal at one of these two locations:
Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 NW Garden Valley Blvd
Roseburg, OR
Building 1 Drive-up Canopy
Eugene VA Health Care Center
3355 Chad Drive
Eugene, OR
Circular Driveway
