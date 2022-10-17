Roseburg VA Drug Take Back Event - Eugene

Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.

Visit our drug take-back on October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm to take back unused or expired medications.

Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs and are a public safety issue that can lead to

accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Unused drugs thrown in the trash or flushed can contaminate the environment.

Facebook event link: https://fb.me/e/1Sz4gKwnS

Turn in unneeded medication for safe disposal at one of these two locations:

Roseburg VA Medical Center

913 NW Garden Valley Blvd

Roseburg, OR

Building 1 Drive-up Canopy

Eugene VA Health Care Center

3355 Chad Drive

Eugene, OR

Circular Driveway

October 29, 2022 from 10am to 2pm