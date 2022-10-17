 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Roseburg VA Drug Take Back Event - Eugene

Roseburg VA Health Care System. DEA National Rx Take Back. Turn in unneeded medication for safe disposal at this convenient drive-up event! October 29, 2022. 10 am - 2 pm.

When:

Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Eugene VA Clinic

Circular driveway

Cost:

Free

Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.
Visit our drug take-back on October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm to take back unused or expired medications.
Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs and are a public safety issue that can lead to
accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Unused drugs thrown in the trash or flushed can contaminate the environment.

Facebook event linkhttps://fb.me/e/1Sz4gKwnS

Turn in unneeded medication for safe disposal at one of these two locations:
Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 NW Garden Valley Blvd
Roseburg, OR
Building 1 Drive-up Canopy

Eugene VA Health Care Center
3355 Chad Drive
Eugene, OR
Circular Driveway

October 29, 2022 from 10am to 2pm

