Food Distribution Day

Food distribution day drive thru at Roseburg VA for no and low income Veterans

Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) and The Salvation Army have teamed up again this year to hold a drive-thru FOOD DISTRIBUTION DAY!

There are only 100 boxes available for no-income to low-income Veterans only! First come, first served. The Veteran must be present with their Veteran ID card. Using the included map, enter from Harvard Ave.

For questions, please contact:

Roseburg VA CDCE: 541-440-1000, ext. 44350

Salvation Army: 541-248-2587

Use the map included in the Facebook event page when arriving at the Roseburg VA campus, by entering from Harvard Ave.

Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/2QjIrCtjQ