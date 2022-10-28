Food Distribution Day
Food distribution day drive thru at Roseburg VA for no and low income Veterans
When:
Thu. Nov 10, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Between building 81 and 71
Cost:
Free
Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) and The Salvation Army have teamed up again this year to hold a drive-thru FOOD DISTRIBUTION DAY!
There are only 100 boxes available for no-income to low-income Veterans only! First come, first served. The Veteran must be present with their Veteran ID card. Using the included map, enter from Harvard Ave.
For questions, please contact:
Roseburg VA CDCE: 541-440-1000, ext. 44350
Salvation Army: 541-248-2587
Use the map included in the Facebook event page when arriving at the Roseburg VA campus, by entering from Harvard Ave.
Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/2QjIrCtjQ