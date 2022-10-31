Women Veteran Focus Group

Women Veteran VA experience focus group.

You are a woman Veteran - We would like to know about your healthcare needs. We invite you to share your VA experience and to help us improve services for you. Your voice makes a difference!

When: November 17, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Where: Your Home (Virtual) Microsoft Teams

If you are interested in participating, please contact Women Veterans Social Worker Jasmine Hatch

Phone: 541-378-1307 | Email: jasmine.hatch@va.gov

The VA Women's Call Center. One number for all the information you need.

855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636) Women Veterans Call Center

Learn more at www.womenshealth.va.gov