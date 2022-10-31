Women Veteran Focus Group
Women Veteran VA experience focus group.
When:
Thu. Nov 17, 2022, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
You are a woman Veteran - We would like to know about your healthcare needs. We invite you to share your VA experience and to help us improve services for you. Your voice makes a difference!
When: November 17, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Where: Your Home (Virtual) Microsoft Teams
If you are interested in participating, please contact Women Veterans Social Worker Jasmine Hatch
Phone: 541-378-1307 | Email: jasmine.hatch@va.gov
The VA Women's Call Center. One number for all the information you need.
855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636) Women Veterans Call Center
Learn more at www.womenshealth.va.gov