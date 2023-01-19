Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Women Veteran Focus Group

Women Veterans Focus Group. 4th Wed of the Month at 10:00 am. In Person or Virtual (Alternating Locations).We invite you to share your VA experience and to help us improve services for you.

Women Veteran Focus Grouop

When:

Wed. Jan 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT

Where:

Roseburg VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

You are a woman Veteran - We would like to know about your healthcare needs.

Women Veterans Focus Group meets on the 4th Wednesday of the Month at 10:00 am. The group will meet in Person or virtually - at alternating locations. We invite you to share your VA experience and to help us improve services for you.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Women Veterans Social Worker Jasmine Hatch at 541-378-1307 or jasmine.hatch@va.gov.

See more events

Last updated: