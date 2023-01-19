Women Veteran Focus Group

You are a woman Veteran - We would like to know about your healthcare needs.

Women Veterans Focus Group meets on the 4th Wednesday of the Month at 10:00 am. The group will meet in Person or virtually - at alternating locations. We invite you to share your VA experience and to help us improve services for you.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Women Veterans Social Worker Jasmine Hatch at 541-378-1307 or jasmine.hatch@va.gov.