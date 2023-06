Quarterly Remembrance Ceremony

Quarterly Remembrance Ceremony

July 20, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Join us at the Roseburg VA Medical Center

913 NW Garden Valley Blvd

Roseburg, OR 97471

Building 16, Auditorium

A video of the ceremony will also be posted to facebook.com/VARoseburg that afternoon and will remain available there after.