Pride Festival (Booth)
Pride Festival
When:
Sat. Jul 1, 2023, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm PT
Where:
Douglas County Fairgrounds
2110 Frear St
Roseburg , OR
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Douglas County Fair Grounds. Roseburg VA Health Care System will have a booth at the Pride Festival to show support for our LGBTQ+ Veterans, staff, and community members.
We will have information about VA and the services VA offers, information about how we support LGBTQ+ Veterans, and can answer questions you may have.