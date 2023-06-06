Skip to Content
Pride Festival (Booth)

Pride Festival

When:

Sat. Jul 1, 2023, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm PT

Where:

Douglas County Fairgrounds

2110 Frear St

Roseburg , OR

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Douglas County Fair Grounds. Roseburg VA Health Care System will have a booth at the Pride Festival to show support for our LGBTQ+ Veterans, staff, and community members. 

We will have information about VA and the services VA offers, information about how we support LGBTQ+ Veterans, and can answer questions you may have. 

