Women Veterans Focus Group

You are a woman Veteran. We would like to know about your health care needs. Your voice makes a difference!

Join us on the 4th Wednesday of the month at 10:00 a.m. in person or virtual (alternating locations). We invite you to share your VA experience and to help us improve services for you.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Women Veterans Social Worker Jasmine Hatch at 541-378-1307 or jasmine.hatch@va.gov.

You served, you deserve the best care anywhere. Learn more at www.womenshealth.va.gov or call the Women Veterans Call Center at 855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636).