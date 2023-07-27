Veterans Care Coordination Conference
Veterans care coordination conference
When:
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 16, Auditorium
Cost:
Free
Are you interested in learning more about what VA has to offer?
Join us for this one-day event filled with community partnerships, collaboration, and networking. Hear from staff and learn about the different services and resources available to local Veterans.
August 10, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR 97471
Building 16 - Auditorium
Attending:
- Mental Health
- Eligibility
- Primary and Specialty Care
- Telehealth
- PACT Act
- Community Care
- Whole Health
- Urgent Care
- Women's Health
- Pastoral Services
- And more...
