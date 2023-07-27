Skip to Content
Veterans Care Coordination Conference

Veteran care coordination conference

Veterans care coordination conference

When:

Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Roseburg VA Medical Center

Building 16, Auditorium

Cost:

Free

Are you interested in learning more about what VA has to offer?

Join us for this one-day event filled with community partnerships, collaboration, and networking. Hear from staff and learn about the different services and resources available to local Veterans.

August 10, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR 97471
Building 16 - Auditorium

Attending:

  • Mental Health
  • Eligibility
  • Primary and Specialty Care
  • Telehealth
  • PACT Act
  • Community Care
  • Whole Health
  • Urgent Care
  • Women's Health
  • Pastoral Services
  • And more...

 

