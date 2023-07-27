Veterans Care Coordination Conference

Are you interested in learning more about what VA has to offer?



Join us for this one-day event filled with community partnerships, collaboration, and networking. Hear from staff and learn about the different services and resources available to local Veterans.

August 10, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Roseburg VA Medical Center

913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard

Roseburg, OR 97471

Building 16 - Auditorium

Attending: