PACT Act Event
When:
Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT
Where:
Seven Feathers Casino Resort, Huckleberry Room
146 Chief Miwaleta Ln
Canyonville, OR
Cost:
Free
Join us for our final PACT Act event!
Roseburg VA Health Care System is holding a PACT Act event at:
August 3, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Service representatives will be available to assist you with he following:
- Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA)
- My VA Health Program
- Eligibility Department
- Compensation and Pension (C&P)
Claims filed by the August 9, 2023, deadline will be eligible for an August 9, 2023, effective date.
Light refreshments will be served.