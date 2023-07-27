Skip to Content
When:

Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT

Where:

Seven Feathers Casino Resort, Huckleberry Room

146 Chief Miwaleta Ln

Canyonville, OR

Cost:

Free

Join us for our final PACT Act event!

Roseburg VA Health Care System is holding a PACT Act event at:

Seven Feathers Casino Resort
146 Chief Miwaleta Ln
Canyonville, OR
Huckleberry Room

August 3, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Service representatives will be available to assist you with he following:

  •  Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA)
  • My VA Health Program
  • Eligibility Department
  • Compensation and Pension (C&P)

Claims filed by the August 9, 2023, deadline will be eligible for an August 9, 2023, effective date. 

Light refreshments will be served. 

