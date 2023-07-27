PACT Act Event

When: Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT Where: Seven Feathers Casino Resort, Huckleberry Room 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln Canyonville, OR Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us for our final PACT Act event!

Roseburg VA Health Care System is holding a PACT Act event at:

Seven Feathers Casino Resort

146 Chief Miwaleta Ln

Canyonville, OR

Huckleberry Room

August 3, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Service representatives will be available to assist you with he following:

Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA)

My VA Health Program

Eligibility Department

Compensation and Pension (C&P)

Claims filed by the August 9, 2023, deadline will be eligible for an August 9, 2023, effective date.

Light refreshments will be served.