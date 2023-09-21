Skip to Content
Mental Health Summit virtual and in person September 26, 2023, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Roseburg VA Medical Center Auditorium

When:

Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Roseburg VA Medical Center

Building 16, Auditorium

913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard

Roseburg, OR

Cost:

Free

Elements of Recovery

September 26, 2023
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Roseburg VA Medical Center
Building 16, Auditorium
913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR 97471

The Roseburg VA Health Care System Mental Health Summit gathers local VA leadership and providers, Veteran Service Organizations, Veteran advocacy groups, community partners, Veterans, their families, and supporters. The purpose is to provide education, collaboration, and networking across the mental health delivery system and community.

  • Whole Health
  • Caregiver Support
  • Lived Experience: A Veteran Story
  • Recovery Model in Action
  • Suicide Prevention
  • VA Benefits
  • Mental Health Advisory Council
  • Networking
