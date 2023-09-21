Mental Health Summit
mental health summit suicide prevention va benefits whole health recovery networking
When:
Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 16, Auditorium
913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR
Cost:
Free
Mental Health Summit
Elements of Recovery
September 26, 2023
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Roseburg VA Medical Center
Building 16, Auditorium
913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR 97471
The Roseburg VA Health Care System Mental Health Summit gathers local VA leadership and providers, Veteran Service Organizations, Veteran advocacy groups, community partners, Veterans, their families, and supporters. The purpose is to provide education, collaboration, and networking across the mental health delivery system and community.
- Whole Health
- Caregiver Support
- Lived Experience: A Veteran Story
- Recovery Model in Action
- Suicide Prevention
- VA Benefits
- Mental Health Advisory Council
- Networking