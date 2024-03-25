Women Veteran Town Hall

Women Veterans town hall

When: Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm PT Where: Building 16, Auditorium 913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard Roseburg, OR Get directions on Google Maps to Roseburg VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join the Women Veterans Program for a Town Hall meeting at the Roseburg VA Medical Center Auditorium on April 9, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to speakers, discover upcoming events, explore current women's health services, and get insights into the future plans of the Women Veterans Program at the Roseburg VA Health Care System.

For further details, please contact Jessica Burnett at 541-440-1000 ext. 41326.