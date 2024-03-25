Women Veteran Town Hall
When:
Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm PT
Where:
Building 16, Auditorium
913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR
Cost:
Free
Join the Women Veterans Program for a Town Hall meeting at the Roseburg VA Medical Center Auditorium on April 9, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to speakers, discover upcoming events, explore current women's health services, and get insights into the future plans of the Women Veterans Program at the Roseburg VA Health Care System.
For further details, please contact Jessica Burnett at 541-440-1000 ext. 41326.