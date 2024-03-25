Skip to Content

Women Veteran Town Hall

RVAHCS Women vets town hall Apr 9 2024 5:30-6:30pm Roseburg VA Medical Center

Women Veterans town hall

When:

Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm PT

Where:

Building 16, Auditorium

913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard

Roseburg, OR

Cost:

Free

Join the Women Veterans Program for a Town Hall meeting at the Roseburg VA Medical Center Auditorium on April 9, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to speakers, discover upcoming events, explore current women's health services, and get insights into the future plans of the Women Veterans Program at the Roseburg VA Health Care System.

For further details, please contact Jessica Burnett at 541-440-1000 ext. 41326.

