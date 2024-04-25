Roseburg VA Health Care System Hosts Veteran Town Hall

When: Wed. May 1, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT Where: Building 16 Auditorium 913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard Roseburg, OR Get directions on Google Maps to Roseburg VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us at the Roseburg VA Medical Center for our Veteran Town Hall. We look forward to welcoming Veterans in person to the Building 16 Auditorium but are also offering the option to join virtually or by phone.

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 236 581 891 552

Passcode: 6PzSCk

872-701-0185

Phone conference ID: 834 407 901#