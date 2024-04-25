Roseburg VA Health Care System Hosts Veteran Town Hall
When:
Wed. May 1, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 16 Auditorium
913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Roseburg VA Medical Center for our Veteran Town Hall. We look forward to welcoming Veterans in person to the Building 16 Auditorium but are also offering the option to join virtually or by phone.
Join the meeting now
Meeting ID: 236 581 891 552
Passcode: 6PzSCk
872-701-0185
Phone conference ID: 834 407 901#