14th Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll and Health Fair
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:30 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
All RVAHCS facilities
913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR
Cost:
Free
Join Roseburg VA Health Care System (RVAHCS) for the 14th Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll and Health Fair, a special event where Veterans, employees, and Veteran caregivers come together for a great cause.
Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at all RVAHCS sites
Non-employee registration for Walk & Roll begins at 11:30 a.m.
Walk & Roll and event begins at Noon
Health Fair goes until 2:00 p.m.
- Roseburg VA Medical Center: Building 1/Ellipse Flagpole
- Eugene VA Health Care Center: NE entrance
- Eugene Downtown, Brookings, and North Bend VA Clinics: Main entrance
The Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll and Health Fair encourages employees, Veterans, and Veteran caregivers to participate in a 1.24-mile walk or roll to promote healthy lifestyles and engagement in Whole Health. It is important to note that this event is designed not to interfere with Veteran care. Please follow the tips below:
- Wear comfortable shoes and clothing and plan for rain or shine
- Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated
- Non-employees, please register and sign a waiver at the event beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Additionally, employees have the option to participate virtually in the event. Employees, please contact Whole Health to get the registration link.
The Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll and Health Fair also serves as a way to assist our homeless Veteran community. RVAHCS welcomes voluntary contributions at the VA2K event (new/unused items only, please). Recommended items include:
- Clothing and undergarments
- Hats, scarves, and gloves
- Shoes and slide sandals
- Washcloths and bath towels
- Blankets
- Non-perishable food items and bottled water
- Personal care and hygiene items
- Kitchen supplies
- Hand and dish soap
Participants have the option to purchase donation items at the Roseburg VA Veteran Canteen Service through May 17, 2024.
If you have any questions about donations, please contact the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) Office at 541-440-1000 ext. 44350 or email Traci.Palmer@va.gov. For other inquiries, please contact Whole Health at 541-440-1280.
Let's walk, roll, and make a positive difference in the lives of those who have served our country.
See you there!
Your RVAHCS Executive Leadership Team