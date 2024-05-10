VA 2K Walk Roll Health Fair Donations Veterans Homeless

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:30 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: All RVAHCS facilities 913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard Roseburg, OR Get directions on Google Maps to Roseburg VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join Roseburg VA Health Care System (RVAHCS) for the 14th Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll and Health Fair, a special event where Veterans, employees, and Veteran caregivers come together for a great cause.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at all RVAHCS sites

Non-employee registration for Walk & Roll begins at 11:30 a.m.

Walk & Roll and event begins at Noon

Health Fair goes until 2:00 p.m.

Roseburg VA Medical Center : Building 1/Ellipse Flagpole

: Building 1/Ellipse Flagpole Eugene VA Health Care Center : NE entrance

: NE entrance Eugene Downtown, Brookings, and North Bend VA Clinics: Main entrance

The Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll and Health Fair encourages employees, Veterans, and Veteran caregivers to participate in a 1.24-mile walk or roll to promote healthy lifestyles and engagement in Whole Health. It is important to note that this event is designed not to interfere with Veteran care. Please follow the tips below:

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing and plan for rain or shine

Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated

Non-employees, please register and sign a waiver at the event beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Additionally, employees have the option to participate virtually in the event. Employees, please contact Whole Health to get the registration link.

The Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll and Health Fair also serves as a way to assist our homeless Veteran community. RVAHCS welcomes voluntary contributions at the VA2K event (new/unused items only, please). Recommended items include:

Clothing and undergarments

Hats, scarves, and gloves

Shoes and slide sandals

Washcloths and bath towels

Blankets

Non-perishable food items and bottled water

Personal care and hygiene items

Kitchen supplies

Hand and dish soap

Participants have the option to purchase donation items at the Roseburg VA Veteran Canteen Service through May 17, 2024.

If you have any questions about donations, please contact the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) Office at 541-440-1000 ext. 44350 or email Traci.Palmer@va.gov. For other inquiries, please contact Whole Health at 541-440-1280.

Let's walk, roll, and make a positive difference in the lives of those who have served our country.

See you there!

Your RVAHCS Executive Leadership Team