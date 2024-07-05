Veteran Fly Fishing Class
When:
Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 2 - Room A111
913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR
Cost:
Free
Veteran Fly Fishing Class
Every Thursday from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Join certified casting instructors to master the skill of fly casting while sharing the great outdoors with fellow Veterans. Class size is limited; call Doug at 541-671-1080 now to reserve your spot!
All supplies included.
Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Aug 1, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Nov 28, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Dec 26, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jan 2, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jan 9, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jan 16, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jan 23, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jan 30, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Feb 6, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Feb 13, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Feb 20, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Feb 27, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Mar 6, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Mar 13, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Mar 20, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Mar 27, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Apr 3, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Apr 10, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Apr 17, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Apr 24, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. May 1, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. May 8, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. May 15, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. May 22, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. May 29, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jun 5, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jun 12, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jun 19, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jun 26, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jul 3, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Thu. Jul 10, 2025, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT