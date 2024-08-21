RVAHCS Veteran Town Hall

Veteran Town Hall

When: Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT Where: Building 16 Auditorium 913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard Roseburg, OR Cost: Free





Join us for a Veterans Town Hall at the Roseburg VA Medical Center on September 4, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. This event, sponsored by the Roseburg VA Health Care System, offers Veterans an opportunity to engage with VA leadership, ask questions, and learn about available services. Connect with fellow Veterans and stay informed about your health care options.

Can't attend in person? Join us virtually: Join the meeting now or by phone +1 872-701-0185,,216754651#

Absolutely no discussion(s) regarding personal health care matters will be allowed during the Veterans Town Hall to ensure individual medical privacy is safeguarded. Veterans wishing to discuss personal health care matters are encouraged to speak with their Patient-Aligned Care Teams (PACT), the Patient Advocates Office (541-440-1000, Ext. 41206), or the Veterans Experience Officer (458-205-7821). Those wishing to attend virtually may need to access and download third-party applications on their mobile device or computer. © Microsoft Teams is a VA-authorized mode of virtual communication; however, it is not owned or secured by VA technologies. All attendees must understand that RVAHCS, Veterans Health Administration, and Department of Veterans Affairs cannot guarantee privacy if a Veteran voluntarily discloses personal information, including but not limited to personally identifiable information, personal health care details, location, or Veteran status or other information protected by Federal Law(s); however, no VA representative or moderator will ask for any of the above information via non-secure means.

Media: The Veterans Town Hall is open to the media. Media interested in attending may contact the Public Affairs Office at vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov; 541-440-1000, Ext. 43026.

