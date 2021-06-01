Locations
Main locations
Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR 97471-6523
Mental health clinic: 541-440-1257
Health clinic locations
Brookings VA Clinic
840 Railroad Street
Brookings, OR 97415-9702
Mental health clinic: 541-440-1257
Downtown Eugene VA Clinic
211 East 7th Avenue, Suite 220
Eugene, OR 97401-2722
Main phone: 541-242-0440
Eugene VA Clinic
3355 Chad Drive
Eugene, OR 97408-7426
Main phone: 541-607-0897
Mental health clinic: 541-242-0440
North Bend VA Clinic
2191 Marion Street
North Bend, OR 97459-2314
Mental health clinic: 541-756-8002