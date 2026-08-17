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Brookings VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care to help you stay healthy throughout your life. Below, you will find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Brookings VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

840 Railroad Street
Brookings, OR 97415-9702

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Brookings VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Roseburg health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Caregiver Support

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at Roseburg VA Health Care System

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren't already covered. For all caregivers, we can:

  • Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA.
  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions.
  • Match you with services and benefits.
  • Connect you with local resources and programs.
  • Listen to you when you struggle.

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Homeless Veteran Program - Brookings

Main Phone

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

 

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Intimate partner violence support

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator

Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator Mobile

Tamera Dreier, Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

The Veteran population is at greater risk for experiencing and/or using violence in their intimate relationships than the civilian population. Contact us for help with:

  • Emotional intimate partner violence (IPV), which commonly begins before other types of IPV
  • Physical IPV
  • Sexual IPV, whether by physical force or by trying to convince a partner 
  • Stalking, which includes continuous unwanted contact, following, talking, or sending things
  • Threats of violence

Intimate Partner Violence can affect both men and women. RVAHCS has an IPVAP coordinator that can assist Veterans, significant others, and employees who use violence or who experience violence in their relationships to connect with VA and community resources. 

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Pathology and Laboratory - Brookings

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Fri: Closed Friday
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Closed the day before any Federal holiday.

Our comprehensive laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. We offer:

  • Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for disease management
  • Testing for infectious diseases

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Patient Advocates

Service Hours

  • Mon: As available
  • Tue: As available
  • Wed: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 2nd Wednesday
  • Thu: As available
  • Fri: As available
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Patient Advocate is available on the 2nd Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and as available, please call 541-440-1206 for more information.

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

 

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Primary Care

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Social workers are here to assist Veterans, families, and caregivers with almost any need. We support and assist with finances, housing, and treatment. Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
  • Caregiver support assistance
  • Assistance navigating the VA system by providing information and resource coordination
  • Understand and adjust to chronic (long-lasting) illness or disability
  • Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
  • Make informed decisions about legal issues like commitment and guardianship

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Toxic Exposure Screening

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Get your toxic exposure screening 

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.

It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service.  Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team. 

Potential exposures could include:

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