Brookings VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care to help you stay healthy throughout your life. Below, you will find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Brookings VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
840 Railroad Street
Brookings, OR 97415-9702
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Roseburg health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Caregiver Support
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at Roseburg VA Health Care System
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren't already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA.
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions.
- Match you with services and benefits.
- Connect you with local resources and programs.
- Listen to you when you struggle.
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Homeless Veteran Program - Brookings
Main Phone
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Intimate partner violence support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator
Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator Mobile
Tamera Dreier, Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Veteran population is at greater risk for experiencing and/or using violence in their intimate relationships than the civilian population. Contact us for help with:
- Emotional intimate partner violence (IPV), which commonly begins before other types of IPV
- Physical IPV
- Sexual IPV, whether by physical force or by trying to convince a partner
- Stalking, which includes continuous unwanted contact, following, talking, or sending things
- Threats of violence
Intimate Partner Violence can affect both men and women. RVAHCS has an IPVAP coordinator that can assist Veterans, significant others, and employees who use violence or who experience violence in their relationships to connect with VA and community resources.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Pathology and Laboratory - Brookings
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Thu: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Fri: Closed Friday
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Closed the day before any Federal holiday.
Our comprehensive laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. We offer:
- Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for disease management
- Testing for infectious diseases
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Patient Advocates
Service Hours
- Mon: As available
- Tue: As available
- Wed: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 2nd Wednesday
- Thu: As available
- Fri: As available
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Patient Advocate is available on the 2nd Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and as available, please call 541-440-1206 for more information.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Primary Care
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social workers are here to assist Veterans, families, and caregivers with almost any need. We support and assist with finances, housing, and treatment. Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
- Caregiver support assistance
- Assistance navigating the VA system by providing information and resource coordination
- Understand and adjust to chronic (long-lasting) illness or disability
- Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
- Make informed decisions about legal issues like commitment and guardianship
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Toxic Exposure Screening
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Get your toxic exposure screening
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team.
Potential exposures could include:
- Open Burn Pits/Airborne Hazards. Learn more: Air Pollutants - Public Health (va.gov)
- Gulf War-related exposures. Learn more: Gulf War Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)
- Agent Orange. Learn more: Agent Orange - Public Health (va.gov)
- Radiation. Learn more: Radiation - Public Health (va.gov)
- Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure. Learn more: Camp Lejeune: Past Water Contamination - Public Health (va.gov)
- Other exposures. Learn more: Military Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)