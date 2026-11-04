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Downtown Eugene VA Clinic

The Eugene Downtown VA Clinic has PERMANENTLY CLOSED. All services previously provided at this location are now offered at the Eugene VA Health Care Center located at 3355 Chad Drive. All appointments will now take place at the Eugene VA Health Care Center. For questions, please call 541-607-0897.

Location and contact information

Address

211 East 7th Avenue, Suite 220
Eugene, OR 97401-2722

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

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The Eugene Downtown VA Clinic has PERMANENTLY CLOSED. All services previously provided at this location are now offered at the Eugene VA Health Care Center located at 3355 Chad Drive. All appointments will now take place at the Eugene VA Health Care Center. For questions, please call .

The Eugene Downtown VA Clinic has PERMANENTLY CLOSED. All services previously provided at this location are now offered at the Eugene VA Health Care Center located at 3355 Chad Drive. All appointments will now take place at the Eugene VA Health Care Center. For questions, please call .

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