Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the west
Take State Route 38 /Umpqua Avenue/Umpqua Highway to State Route 138/Elkton-Sutherlin Highway. Turn right. Proceed to Parkhill Lane/State Route 138 and take a slight right. Merge onto Interstate 5 south and follow the highway for 11 miles. Take Exit 125, Garden Valley Boulevard. Turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and follow the road 0.2 miles to the medical center.
From the east
Take U.S. Route 20 west. Take a left to State Route 126/Clear Lake-Belknap Springs Highway. Follow State Route 126 as it becomes McKenzie Highway. Merge onto Interstate 5 north and follow it to Exit 125, Garden Valley Boulevard. Turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and follow the road 0.2 miles to the medical center.
From the south
Take Interstate 5 north to Exit 125, Garden Valley Boulevard. Turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and follow the road 0.2 miles to the medical center.
From the north
Take Interstate 5 south to Exit 125, Garden Valley Boulevard toward Roseburg. Turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and follow the road 0.2 miles to the medical center.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 NW Garden Valley Blvd
Roseburg, OR 97471-6523
Intersection: NW Garden Valley Boulevard and Centennial Drive
Coordinates: 43°13'42.93"N 123°22'1.52"W