Directions

From the west

Take State Route 38 /Umpqua Avenue/Umpqua Highway to State Route 138/Elkton-Sutherlin Highway. Turn right. Proceed to Parkhill Lane/State Route 138 and take a slight right. Merge onto Interstate 5 south and follow the highway for 11 miles. Take Exit 125, Garden Valley Boulevard. Turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and follow the road 0.2 miles to the medical center.

From the east

Take U.S. Route 20 west. Take a left to State Route 126/Clear Lake-Belknap Springs Highway. Follow State Route 126 as it becomes McKenzie Highway. Merge onto Interstate 5 north and follow it to Exit 125, Garden Valley Boulevard. Turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and follow the road 0.2 miles to the medical center.

From the south

Take Interstate 5 north to Exit 125, Garden Valley Boulevard. Turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and follow the road 0.2 miles to the medical center.

From the north

Take Interstate 5 south to Exit 125, Garden Valley Boulevard toward Roseburg. Turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and follow the road 0.2 miles to the medical center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Roseburg VA Medical Center

913 NW Garden Valley Blvd

Roseburg, OR 97471-6523

Intersection: NW Garden Valley Boulevard and Centennial Drive

Coordinates: 43°13'42.93"N 123°22'1.52"W