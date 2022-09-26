Important Information on Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccines

PRESS RELEASE

September 26, 2022

Roseburg , OR — Roseburg VA Health Care System (RVHACS) encourages all eligible Veterans to get their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.

INFLUENZA VACCINES are available during primary or specialty care visits at Roseburg VA Medical Center, Eugene VA Health Care Center, Brookings VA Clinic, or North Bend VA Clinic.

Fluad influenza vaccine is recommended for Veterans 65 years and over

Alternatively, you can access an influenza vaccine through community care network locations using the following directions: No-cost VA flu shots for eligible Veterans.

Important note: Have the billing information below available (printed or on a mobile device) to ensure the non-VA flu shot provider has the necessary information to submit the claim properly to VA.

Optum and TriWest Billing Information - RVAHCS sites are located in Regions 4 and 5.

All influenza vaccines are quadrivalent, protecting against four different influenza viruses.

COVID-19 VACCINES are available at RVAHCS.

Moderna bivalent booster: you are eligible after a minimum of two months from previously receiving a monovalent primary series or booster

COVID-19 vaccines are available during primary care visits at Roseburg VA Medical Center, Eugene VA Health Care Center, Brookings VA Clinic, or North Bend VA Clinic.

You may also make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by calling 541-440-1000 to schedule at one of the following locations and times:

Roseburg VA Medical Center: Mondays and Thursdays from 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Mondays and Thursdays from 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm Brookings VA Clinic: Tuesdays from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Tuesdays from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm North Bend VA Clinic: Tuesdays from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Walk-in influenza and COVID-19 vaccine clinics are not operating at this time. Please ensure you have an appointment scheduled.

Both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines may be administered during the same visit.

Please consult your health care provider with questions.

Don't forget to bring your CDC vaccine card to your appointment.

The point of contact for this release is the Public Affairs Office, Roseburg VA Health Care System; vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov; 541-440-1000, Ext. 43026.