Operating status
Facility operating statuses
Facility notice
The Eugene Downtown VA Clinic has PERMANENTLY CLOSED. All services previously provided at this location are now offered at the Eugene VA Health Care Center located at 3355 Chad Drive. All appointments will now take place at the Eugene VA Health Care Center. For questions, please call
.
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 541-440-1000
Change your appointment: 800-549-8387
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 541-440-1000
Pharmacy refill: 541-440-1000
Staff locator: 541-440-1000
Telephone care: 800-549-8387