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Operating status

VA Roseburg health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Facility notice

    The Eugene Downtown VA Clinic has PERMANENTLY CLOSED. All services previously provided at this location are now offered at the Eugene VA Health Care Center located at 3355 Chad Drive. All appointments will now take place at the Eugene VA Health Care Center. For questions, please call .

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse: 541-440-1000

Change your appointment: 800-549-8387

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 541-440-1000

Pharmacy refill: 541-440-1000

Staff locator: 541-440-1000

Telephone care: 800-549-8387

 