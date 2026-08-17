Policies
Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Privacy and patient rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Notice of privacy practices
Download our notice of privacy practices (PDF)
Family rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Visitation policy
Please read these guidelines before you visit a patient at a VA facility.
Visiting hours
Call the medical center for specific visiting hours and to get more information.
Roseburg VA Health Care System facilities: 541-440-1000
Visiting church members
If you are a member of the religious community, we encourage you to visit patients who belong to your church or religious group. However, you may not make general visits to other beds, wards, or units.
Bringing food
You may bring small amounts of candy, fruit, or other snacks if the nursing staff approves them for the patient's diet. Do not bring fresh fruit or flowers to patients in critical care, and please do not eat or drink in those units.
Washing hands
You must follow hand hygiene policy guidelines, which require you to practice good hand hygiene when you enter and exit patient rooms, and at other times as directed by staff.
Following infection-control guidelines
You must follow guidelines on infection-control signs and report to the nurses' station for instructions before you enter a patient's room.
Staying home if you are ill
If you have a communicable disease, you will not be allowed to visit patients inside the medical center.
Prohibited items
Weapons, cameras, and other prohibited items are not allowed on the medical center campus unless you are on official business authorized by the Director or their designee. If you are unsure what counts as official business, please contact the facility's Director.
Drugs, alcohol, and other illegal items are not allowed on campus. Because VA medical centers are federal property, visitors and their belongings may be searched.
Giving privacy
Staff may ask you to step out of the room while they care for patients. If this happens, you can continue your visit in the day room, waiting area, or another public space in the facility.
Visiting seriously ill patients
Family and friends can visit seriously ill or hospice patients at any time, unless the doctor says otherwise.
Visiting patients in restraints
Usually, visitors are not allowed to see patients who are in restraints. If the care team thinks your visit could help, you may have a supervised visit when staff remove the restraints. Staff will note how the patient responds to your visit.
Bringing children to visit
Children of any age can visit patients at our medical center. For safety and infection control, children under 16 cannot visit some specialty-care units. All children under 16 must be supervised by an adult, and their bedside visits are limited to 15 minutes.
Visiting psychiatric units with children
Children under 16 can visit patients in psychiatric units if the doctor gives permission.
Limiting your visit
Doctors may limit or deny visits to protect a patient's health. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
Security
541-440-1000, ext. 44331 or 44333
The Roseburg VA Medical Center campus has a Police Service in Building 57. Our officers provide 24-hour patrols of the facility and parking lots. For general police assistance, please dial 541-440-1000 x 44331 or x 44333. As soon as possible, report all suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses to the VA Police while on the facility grounds. Because the Roseburg VA Medical Center is federal property, all persons and belongings are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs are permitted.
VA general visitation policy
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.
"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, marital, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.
The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of their stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Advance directives
When faced with difficult decisions about health care, you may struggle with the question of "what should be done?" These resources can help you deal with tough decisions about health care and how to plan for it.
Health Care Ethics Resources for Veterans, Patients, and Families
VA Form 10-0137 - VA Advance Directive: Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will
What You Should Know about Advance Directives
Report patient quality of care concerns
Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.