Please read these guidelines before you visit a patient at a VA facility.

Visiting hours

Call the medical center for specific visiting hours and to get more information.

Roseburg VA Health Care System facilities: 541-440-1000

Visiting church members

If you are a member of the religious community, we encourage you to visit patients who belong to your church or religious group. However, you may not make general visits to other beds, wards, or units.

Bringing food

You may bring small amounts of candy, fruit, or other snacks if the nursing staff approves them for the patient's diet. Do not bring fresh fruit or flowers to patients in critical care, and please do not eat or drink in those units.

Washing hands

You must follow hand hygiene policy guidelines, which require you to practice good hand hygiene when you enter and exit patient rooms, and at other times as directed by staff.

Following infection-control guidelines

You must follow guidelines on infection-control signs and report to the nurses' station for instructions before you enter a patient's room.

Staying home if you are ill

If you have a communicable disease, you will not be allowed to visit patients inside the medical center.

Prohibited items

Weapons, cameras, and other prohibited items are not allowed on the medical center campus unless you are on official business authorized by the Director or their designee. If you are unsure what counts as official business, please contact the facility's Director.

Drugs, alcohol, and other illegal items are not allowed on campus. Because VA medical centers are federal property, visitors and their belongings may be searched.

Giving privacy

Staff may ask you to step out of the room while they care for patients. If this happens, you can continue your visit in the day room, waiting area, or another public space in the facility.

Visiting seriously ill patients

Family and friends can visit seriously ill or hospice patients at any time, unless the doctor says otherwise.

Visiting patients in restraints

Usually, visitors are not allowed to see patients who are in restraints. If the care team thinks your visit could help, you may have a supervised visit when staff remove the restraints. Staff will note how the patient responds to your visit.

Bringing children to visit

Children of any age can visit patients at our medical center. For safety and infection control, children under 16 cannot visit some specialty-care units. All children under 16 must be supervised by an adult, and their bedside visits are limited to 15 minutes.

Visiting psychiatric units with children

Children under 16 can visit patients in psychiatric units if the doctor gives permission.

Limiting your visit

Doctors may limit or deny visits to protect a patient's health. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.