Roseburg VA Construction Updates

Roseburg VA has many construction and expansion projects underway to enhance veterans' health care throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as we collectively work towards transforming our facilities.

  • Major project to replace building 1

    • Construct new building 100, project book 95% complete
    • Building 100 will be a brand-new state-of-the-art outpatient clinic. It will include primary care, urgent care, specialty care, radiology, lab, pharmacy, pulmonary, eye clinic, audiology, and a GI suite

  • Building 2 remodel

    • Building 2 will have a complete remodel of the interior space
    • This building will house mental health, substance abuse clinic, community care, and several of our administrative functions

  • Building 1AC remodel

    • Building 1AC will be converted into a 33-bed community living center along with our education department. This project is well into the planning stages

  • EDII – electrical deficiencies phase II

    • Connect campus to the emergency electrical system, replace primary electrical feeds and create a redundant feeder loop, 20% complete

  • Campus HVAC

    • Replace HVAC systems located in several campus buildings, 45% complete

  • Upgrade boiler plant

    • Seismically upgrade boiler plant and replace boilers, 99% complete

  • Campus fire alarm upgrade

    • Upgrade the entire campus fire alarm system, 80% complete

  • Upgrade campus fence

    • Installation and repair of 15,000 feet of the campus perimeter fence, 30% complete

  • Correct patient access walkways

    • ​​​Construct, widen, and repair patient walkways to meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements, 95% complete

  • Remodel patient check-in

    • Provide COVID-19 distancing for patient check-in, 95% complete

  • Pharmacy clean room 

    • Work to connect to emergency power, 5% complete

  • Remodel phlebotomy

    • Expand and renovate blood draw, 95% complete

  • Update and expand the community living center 

    • We are in the beginning planning stages to update and expand the current community living center 
    • Once this project is complete, we will have a total of 98 community living center beds on the Roseburg VA campus

    • Several other seismic and remodel projects are planned for the Roseburg VA campus

      • Buildings 3, 16, 11, 71 (food and nutrition), and 13 (warehouse) are all slated for seismic or remodel over the next several years.
    • Moved inpatient hospice from building 81 to building 88
      • Inpatient hospice moved from building 81 (River House) to building 88 (The Meadows) due to structural upgrades needed in Building 81 
      • The Meadows offers a home-like environment with larger rooms and room for families to stay overnight if desired
      • A large day room is available for visiting as well

