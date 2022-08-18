Roseburg VA Construction Updates
Roseburg VA has many construction and expansion projects underway to enhance veterans' health care throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as we collectively work towards transforming our facilities.
-
Major project to replace building 1
- Construct new building 100, project book 95% complete
- Building 100 will be a brand-new state-of-the-art outpatient clinic. It will include primary care, urgent care, specialty care, radiology, lab, pharmacy, pulmonary, eye clinic, audiology, and a GI suite
-
Building 2 remodel
- Building 2 will have a complete remodel of the interior space
- This building will house mental health, substance abuse clinic, community care, and several of our administrative functions
-
Building 1AC remodel
- Building 1AC will be converted into a 33-bed community living center along with our education department. This project is well into the planning stages
-
EDII – electrical deficiencies phase II
- Connect campus to the emergency electrical system, replace primary electrical feeds and create a redundant feeder loop, 20% complete
-
Campus HVAC
- Replace HVAC systems located in several campus buildings, 45% complete
-
Upgrade boiler plant
- Seismically upgrade boiler plant and replace boilers, 99% complete
-
Campus fire alarm upgrade
- Upgrade the entire campus fire alarm system, 80% complete
-
Upgrade campus fence
- Installation and repair of 15,000 feet of the campus perimeter fence, 30% complete
-
Correct patient access walkways
- Construct, widen, and repair patient walkways to meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements, 95% complete
-
Remodel patient check-in
- Provide COVID-19 distancing for patient check-in, 95% complete
-
Pharmacy clean room
- Work to connect to emergency power, 5% complete
-
Remodel phlebotomy
- Expand and renovate blood draw, 95% complete
-
Update and expand the community living center
- We are in the beginning planning stages to update and expand the current community living center
- Once this project is complete, we will have a total of 98 community living center beds on the Roseburg VA campus
-
Several other seismic and remodel projects are planned for the Roseburg VA campus
- Buildings 3, 16, 11, 71 (food and nutrition), and 13 (warehouse) are all slated for seismic or remodel over the next several years.
- Moved inpatient hospice from building 81 to building 88
- Inpatient hospice moved from building 81 (River House) to building 88 (The Meadows) due to structural upgrades needed in Building 81
- The Meadows offers a home-like environment with larger rooms and room for families to stay overnight if desired
- A large day room is available for visiting as well