Hien Thu Nguyen

Before this, she served as the assistant medical director at Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., from 2021, overseeing operations across multiple departments, including Police and Security, Environmental Management, OIT, and Veterans Experience Service.

From May to October 2023, Nguyen acted as associate director for facility support at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, the only VA and DoD consolidated hospital system. She managed multiple departments in this role, including Logistics, Fiscal, Prosthetics, General Practice, Facility Management, OIT, Human Resources, and Patient Administration operations.

Nguyen has over 17 years of experience in health care administration within the Veterans Health Administration, recognized for her expertise in organizational leadership and workplace culture transformation. She has successfully transformed health care settings by driving innovation, operational excellence, team member and stakeholder engagement, and strategic collaboration. Nguyen began her VA career in 2006 as an administrative fellow at VA North Texas Healthcare System. Before becoming the assistant director at VA Memphis Healthcare System, she served at VISN 19 and Southern Nevada Healthcare System as their chief compliance and ethics. Nguyen has also held the position of VISN 22 regional revenue manager, overseeing revenue and collection operations for the network. Additionally, she worked as a health system specialist for the Emergency Department and Medical Graduate and Employee Education at North Texas Healthcare System.

Originally from Vietnam and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Nguyen graduated from Texas Christian University with a degree in marketing, entrepreneurship management, and finance. She later earned a Master of Healthcare Administration and an MBA from The University of Texas at Arlington. Nguyen holds several professional certifications, including VHA Certified Fellow Mentor, Lean Six Sigma blackbelt, and VHA Certified FAC-P/PM (Federal Acquisition Certification Training for Program and Project Managers).

Nguyen is a proud hoomom to her puppy, Kobe, who reigns as the King of their household.