Sacramento Vet Center

Address

1111 Howe Avenue
Suite 390
Sacramento, CA 95825-8541

Phone

Sacramento Vet Center Building Photo

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Sacramento Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Sacramento Mobile Vet Center

Phone

The Sacramento Vet Center is a large van with private rooms.

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.