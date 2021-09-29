About VA Saginaw health care

The VA Saginaw Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in the central and northern regions of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Facilities include our Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Bad Axe, Cadillac, Mackinaw City, Clare, Traverse City, Gaylord, Grayling, Alpena, Oscoda, and Saginaw. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Saginaw health services page.

The VA Saginaw Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Learn more about VISN 10

Research and development

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center has an active and growing research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Coming soon!

Teaching and learning

Our Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residencies and other professional training in many major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties, including internal medicine and ophthalmology.

We also train physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and nurses, and offer associated health training in fields like optometry, psychology, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work, dietetics, and dental hygiene.

Our academic affiliations include:

Michigan State University School of Human Medicine

Central Michigan University College of Medicine

Wayne State University

Kresge Eye Institute

Saginaw Valley State University

Ferris State University

Delta College

Shenandoah University School of Health Professions

Ohio Northern University

Michigan State University School of Social Work

Illinois College of Optometry

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Since 1950, the VA Saginaw Healthcare System has been improving the health of Veterans who served our nation.

Our medical center and clinics have more than 1,200 employees who provide health care services to more than 37,000 Veterans living in 35 counties in the central and northern regions of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

In 2017, we completed 991 hospital admissions and 422,850 outpatient visits.

Our medical center is named for Aleda Ester Lutz, a Michigan native who served as a U.S. Army nurse during World War II. She was the first American woman to die in combat during the war and is one of the most highly decorated women in U.S. military history. Among her many honors, Lutz was the first army nurse and only the second woman (after Amelia Earhart) to receive the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Our clinic in Traverse City is named for our Col. Demas T. Craw, a native of Long Lake Township. He served as a U.S. Army Air Forces officer in World War II and received the Medal of Honor for valor.

Our clinic in Alpena is named for Lt. Col. Clement C. Van Wagoner of Alpena, who is considered Michigan’s most decorated soldier of World War II.

Accreditation and achievements

The VA Saginaw Healthcare System has received accreditation from The Joint Commission for our hospital, long-term care, home care, and behavioral health programs. Our facilities and programs also have received accreditation from the:

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities

Office of Inspector General

Long-Term Care Institute

The VA Saginaw Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Coming Soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters