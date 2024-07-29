Caught You I-CARE-ing! Employee Recognition

We would love to hear about your experiences with those staff who have exhibited one or more of these values in their interactions with you. Please review the expanded meaning of each value used for the purposes of this employee recognition opportunity, then use the link below to submit your kudos for those living our values.

INTEGRITY: Acts with high moral principle. Adheres to the highest professional standards. Maintains the trust and confidence of all with whom they engage. Is honest and sincere. Operates with fairness and equity in mind.

COMMITMENT: Works diligently to serve Veterans, caregivers, and family members. Is driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission. Fulfills individual and organizational responsibilities. Is passionate about providing high quality care and meeting the needs of all Veterans, regardless of where they are or how they identify.

ADVOCACY: Is truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans, caregivers, and family members. Displays a Veterans-first attitude and encourages others to do the same. Supports initiatives that best serve Veterans, especially those meant to address health disparities or inequities in care.

RESPECT: Treats all those served with dignity and respect. Thoughtful of the needs of others. Considerate of their fellow employees. Gives credit where it is deserved. Recognizes and appreciates the wide range of identities and perspectives of all who engage with the VA. Welcomes differences and champions those who are often left behind.

EXCELLENCE: Strives for the highest quality in everything they do. Dedicated to continuous improvement. Is thoughtful and decisive in taking the lead when necessary. Is accountable for their actions and willing to admit mistakes, working hard to correct them and offer better in the future. Does not settle for "good enough" but instead sets goals that target “outstanding.”

To recognize an Aleda E. Lutz/Saginaw VA Healthcare System staff member, fill out the downloadable form below. Completed forms may be dropped off at any reception desk, comment box on each floor of the medical facility, or emailed to vhasagvapx2@va.gov.