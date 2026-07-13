Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center was established in September 1950 and is dedicated in honor of Lt. Aleda E. Lutz, U.S. Army Nurse Corps, a distinguished female Veteran. The Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affair Medical Center (VAMC) in Saginaw consists of a VA Medical Center and operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. There is also a VA Healthcare Annex located within two miles of the VA providing Mental Health, Social Work, and Primary Care Services, and the Saginaw VA North Clinic providing Optometry, Opthalmology, and Blind Rehab. There are nine Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout the 35-county patient service area.

Learn more about the history of VA